New Colorado law for winter driving means requirements for car rentals

A law put in place in Colorado earlier this year is about to get one of its first winter weather tests as a strong storm gears up to hit parts of the I-70 corridor hard. It puts the onus on rental car customers to ensure that the cars they are renting are capable of handling mountain snow and ice conditions. It means two-wheel drive rentals in the high country just won't cut it.

"Just like skiing, you've got to be familiar with the terrain," said Matt Lovato, who lives in Dumont and partners in the running of a ski rental shop in Idaho Springs. "It's a hard thing. Don't go on black (ski runs) if you're not ready, you know?"

CBS

It means car rental agencies have to inform people.

"The rental agency is required to tell you whether or not that car complies with the new law. And compliance is pretty simple. All passenger vehicles need to be all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive if they're going to traverse I-70 between the Dotsero and Morrison exits between September and May," said AAA's regional director of public affairs Skyler McKinley.

On Tuesday, CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol together held a news conference in Georgetown to talk about new winter driving requirements.

"Even if you have a four wheel drive vehicle you've got to have the required type of tire and the proper tread depth, or you got to have chains to go along with that," said State Patrol Lt. Colonel Josh Downing.

"If they're not four-wheel drive or all wheel drive then they have to carry chains or alternate traction devices," said McKinley. "And the driver has to put those on when it's called for on that corridor."

That messaging must come in writing or verbally to clearly let the renter know what's expected, but once informed, it's up to the renter to ensure the vehicle is properly equipped.

"I think there's going to be some frustration in the system, but it's just going to be a question of where and how and how we resolve it," said McKinley.

In time, he believes rental car companies will come under pressure to make sure that the right vehicles are available.

"I suspect the market pressures will weigh on the rental cars, rental fleets keeping specific fleets in Colorado that are right for Colorado," he said.

Inquiries with several car rental companies Tuesday evening did not bring replies.

But for renters, it will mean knowing what's expected.

"Not everybody reads the laws when you come up to vacation somewhere, you know," said Matt Lovato.

But violations could come with fines.