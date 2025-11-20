Colorado State Patrol says traction law update makes it safer for drivers

The Colorado Traction Law has been revised to make it safer for drivers, according to authorities.

The Traction Law mandates that Colorado drivers have a tread tire depth of 3/16". The best way to understand is the easy quarter trick. If you can see the top of George Washington's head when you place it upside down in the tread, this means your tire is good.

Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Gills Point S Tire and Auto, and DriveSafe Colorado teamed up for a news conference to discuss the importance of the new traction law and winter driving.

Car winter tires leaving a track in the snow SEDAT TEZGUL / Getty Images

The 3/16" tire depth includes winter weather, mud, and snow tires. The law also applies to four-wheel-drive and all wheel drive vehicles. If a vehicle does not meet standards, drivers will need to install tire chains or an approved traction device. Experts say this is especially important as drivers gear up for driving in the snow during winter season.

"Every year, we have new drivers and we have new people coming to Colorado that aren't familiar with our conditions," said Andrew Hogle, Winter Wise Public Information Officer for CDOT. "As they quickly find out, driving in the winter in Colorado is different than in Texas or Florida or wherever else they are coming from. It's quite an animal to tackle."

Commercial vehicles are already required to carry chains from Sept. 1 to May 31 annually. Drivers can receive fines up to $1000 just for blocking traffic and not having their chains.