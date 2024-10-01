Douglas County survey shows support for open space, youth sports fields, botanic gardens

The results are in and more Douglas County residents than ever before weighed in on their priorities for parks funding in a recent survey.

The county sought residents' input on funding priorities after voters approved a sales tax to help pay for parks and other outdoor spaces.

"Open spaces and trails for sure," Neil Alvarado previously told CBS News Colorado were his top priorities. Alvarado runs the Castle Pines Cycling Club and frequently bikes on county roads and trails.

"The sports facilities for youth. We're really underserved in this area," Raptors Athletics President Mark Steinke previously told CBS Colorado.

In 2022, Douglas County voters chose to extend a 0.17% sales tax benefiting parks, open spaces, trails and historic preservation. The fund now has accrued about $40 million. In late August, the county asked residents through a survey how they would like those funds to be spent.

More than 4,000 Douglas County residents filled out the survey. That's four times more than any survey the county has sent out in the past. It was conducted by third-party Hill Research Consultants, which says there's a low margin of error and the results represent residents' desires.

Preserving open space was consistently ranked as a top priority.

"Hold the course with open space. I think that's very clear in this messaging," said Douglas County Commissioner George Teal.

Youth sports facilities were heavily supported in some areas but not others.

"Big support for more youth sports amenities in Castle Rock and Parker. Less so in Highlands Ranch. What we're hearing in Highlands Ranch is 'we want more open space,'" Teal said.

Highlands Ranch residents also indicated support for pickleball courts and restoring Cherokee Ranch.

Teal says the county will choose locations for various projects and scale their level of investment based on community support.

The county is currently "tweaking" a recently unveiled fairgrounds master plan, but only 38% of residents supported an expanded facility in the survey.

"The numbers tell me we're not going to devote half the county budget to expanding the fairgrounds," Teal said, "the fairgrounds is literally sold out every week, and I think we can make a case for continuing the investment there, but it just won't be as fast, it won't be as big."

Commissioners have previously said they won't get rid of any ballfields at the fairgrounds without replacing them first.

The idea of a mega-sports complex was polarizing, a third of residents ranked it in their top two choices for a large-scale project, while another third ranked it last. Like the ballfields, those in Castle Rock and Parker were more supportive of the idea than those in Highlands Ranch.

The most popular large-scale project was a botanic park and oasis.

"I was really very surprised with the amount of support here in the county for that," Teal said.

The county is now in talks with the Denver Botanic Gardens about bringing that idea to life. A massive bike park and sculpture garden did not receive significant support, but those and other niche projects are not off the table. Teal says the county will likely do more work in subsequent surveys to see what smaller projects may benefit certain communities.

Two county parks and open space advisory boards will use the survey data as they evaluate funding proposals. Teal says the county may move forward on some youth sports projects soon.

For a closer look at the survey results, take a look at this summary.