Douglas County voters to decide on funding for parks, open spaces and historic sites

This November, Douglas County voters will decide whether to extend a major funding source for many of the area's parks, open spaces, and historic sites.

It's one of several important decisions county residents will have on their ballots, including two measures focused on school funding.

This ballot question, brought forward by the citizen committee, Douglas County Open Space Initiative, is focused on the Open Space Sales and Use Tax, a part of the county's 1% sales tax.

Approved by voters in 1994, the .17% tax has gone toward the maintenance and acquisition of parks, open spaces, and historic sites. Douglas County is one of several Metro Area counties with a sales tax dedicated to open space and parks.

For every dollar brought in through the tax, the county estimates another $2.92 comes in through partner contributions and private donations.

"It started out at about $2.1 million the first year, and got up to almost $16 million this past year," said Cheryl Matthews, the county's former open space director. "We've protected almost 65,000 acres. The county actually owns almost 17,000 acres of open space that have the trails on them open to the public, so it's a pretty significant chunk of the county overall."

Come January 2024, the tax is scheduled to expire, but with this ballot measure, voters could extend it another 15 years.

If extended, advocates estimate it would bring in close to $17 million in 2024. 20 percent of those funds will go back to municipalities within the county and 4 percent will go towards the historic preservation program. After that, 28 percent will go toward open space or trail acquisitions, 28 percent will go to park funds, and 20 percent will be earmarked for operations, maintenance, and capital improvements.

"Anywhere you live in this county you can get to a park, a trail, or open space within 15 minutes easily," said Micki Clark, President of Douglas County Open Space Initiative. "This is a legacy for everyone who grew up here, who lives here now, or whos' considering moving here."

So far, there is no formal opposition, but voters will have the ultimate say. On the trails Wednesday, there was only support.

"I'll vote to extend it. Value the open spaces and trails," said Rebecca Welch, a Parker resident.

"For me, that's been an important part of connection here and building community," said Tammy Overacker of Castle Rock.