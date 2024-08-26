Watch CBS News
Douglas County residents give opinion on how parks and open space funds should be used

By CBSColorado.com Staff

More Douglas County residents than ever before have responded to a survey about how they want parks and open space funds to be used. There's still time to fill out the survey for those who haven't given their input.

Next month, county commissioners will hear the results of the survey at a public meeting. 

Douglas County residents will have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to fill out the survey online

Those who want to learn more about the Douglas County parks, trails, historic resources and open space funds can do so online. 

