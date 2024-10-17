Colorado State University says there's "no threat to campus, no suspects" after dorm death

Officials with Colorado State University on Thursday afternoon provided a brief online update about the case of a body found inside a dormitory. In a post on safety.colostate.edu, the university says "law enforcement has determined that there is no threat to campus and there are no suspects."

CBS

The person who was found dead at Alpine Hall early Wednesday morning has not been identified, and according to CSU "the case is now with the Larimer County Coroner's Office."

The university so far hasn't said anything about how the person may have died. They also didn't say if the person who died is a student or not.

CSU says they aren't sharing any other information out of respect for the family of the person who died.

"As a university community we share our deepest sympathy with the family and friends of the individual," the university wrote.

Wednesday overall was a tense day on CSU's Fort Collins campus. After the body was found students who lived at Durward Hall, Corbett Hall and Laurel Village had to shelter in place for a little over an hour. And in the evening a separate incident involving police also took place on the campus. There was an aggravated assault with a knife in a different part of campus and a shelter in place order was in effect for about half an hour.