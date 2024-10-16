Colorado State University confirms death at dorm on campus in Fort Collins

An individual was found dead inside a dorm room at Colorado State University on Wednesday morning, CSU confirmed on its website in a nighttime release. It was not confirmed whether this was a student who attended the university.

A separate incident involving police also took place on the campus Wednesday night. There was an aggravated assault with a knife in a different part of the Fort Collins campus and a shelter in place was put in place for half an hour.

CBS

According to the university in the morning situation, "The cause of death is unknown, and the name of the deceased is not being released at this time." First responders entered a room at Alpine Hall on CSU's campus and confirmed the death.

Students who lived at Durward Hall, Corbett Hall and Laurel Village had to shelter in place for a little over an our before they were free to return to normal activity.

Investigators were originally called to the dorm to perform a welfare check.

There was no immediate information about the nature of the person's death on the CSU website.