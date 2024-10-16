Suspect at large after aggravated assault with a knife on Colorado State University campus, shelter in place lifted

A search for a suspect is ongoing in Fort Collins after an aggravated assault with a knife took place on the Colorado State University campus on Wednesday night. CSU ordered a campus-wide shelter in place just before 9 p.m. -- after the crime was reported near Laurel Hall, and the suspect was thought to possibly still be on the campus -- and about 30 minutes later the order was lifted.

CBS

The assault happened on the Oval in the center of the campus located in Fort Collins, the university said. So far the exact nature of the crime is unclear, and it's not known how many victims there were. There was no report of injuries.

"Law enforcement from the CSU and Fort Collins Police Departments conducted a thorough search of the area and the suspect is believed to have fled campus," the university wrote in an emergency notification.

The suspect in the assault was described as being a white male in his 30s. He was wearing a black shirt and had on a black backpack. Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911.

Much earlier in the day there was a separate situation at the campus which involved police. A person was found dead inside a dorm room. Authorities haven't released the identity of that person, and the cause of death is so far unknown.