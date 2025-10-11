Officials sign disaster declaration due to flooding in southwest Colorado

Heavy rainfall across southwest Colorado has caused rockslides and flooding that prompted evacuations Saturday. Due to the intense flooding, local officials signed a disaster declaration for La Plata County.

Evacuations were ordered along Vallecito Creek due to flood waters breaching the levee. The Grimes Creek has also seen significant flooding. As of Saturday afternoon, 383 homes north of Vallecito Lake have been evacuated.

The rainfall is expected to continue through Sunday, with the potential of another 1-2 inches.

County Manager Kevin Hall said there is an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage to property and road infrastructure. Hall said six public and private bridges, as well as La Plata Electric Association infrastructure, are at risk.

Hall proclaimed a state of local disaster in the unincorporated area of La Plata County to secure additional funding and state resources. He recommended that the declaration be continued for a period in excess of seven days, which the Board of County Commissioners will consider at its public meeting on Oct. 14.