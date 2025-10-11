Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials sign disaster declaration due to flooding in southwest Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Heavy rainfall across southwest Colorado has caused rockslides and flooding that prompted evacuations Saturday. Due to the intense flooding, local officials signed a disaster declaration for La Plata County.

Evacuations were ordered along Vallecito Creek due to flood waters breaching the levee. The Grimes Creek has also seen significant flooding. As of Saturday afternoon, 383 homes north of Vallecito Lake have been evacuated.

Trees washed away in Vallecito Creek in La Plata County (Credit: High Altitude Pagosa) 00:34

The rainfall is expected to continue through Sunday, with the potential of another 1-2 inches.

County Manager Kevin Hall said there is an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage to property and road infrastructure. Hall said six public and private bridges, as well as La Plata Electric Association infrastructure, are at risk.

Hall proclaimed a state of local disaster in the unincorporated area of La Plata County to secure additional funding and state resources. He recommended that the declaration be continued for a period in excess of seven days, which the Board of County Commissioners will consider at its public meeting on Oct. 14.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue