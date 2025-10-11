Colorado authorities order evacuation along Vallecito Creek due to levee breach

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said Saturday that evacuations have been ordered along Vallecito Creek due to a levee breach.

Heavy rainfall in southwest Colorado is causing flooding in some areas. Overnight rain has bumped up Vallecito Creek to 1920 ft at 6:00 am.

Upper Pine River Fire Protection

At 10:08 a.m., the Upper Pine River Fire Protection announced an immediate evacuation of the homes on West Vallecito Creek Drive. They said the levee has breaches on the west side of the creek.

The Fire Protection District said it will not be responding to phone calls at the moment because they are busy evacuating homes.

Officials in La Plata County are offering free sandbags due to heavy rains expected in the area over the weekend. The sandbags will be available at three locations:

The north side of the arena at the La Plata County Fairgrounds and Event Center, located at 2500 Main Avenue in Durango

The Upper Pine Fire Protection District Station 1, located at 75 South Clover Drive in Bayfield

The Fort Lewis Mesa Fire Protection District Station, located at 164 County Road 130 in Hesperus

A flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.