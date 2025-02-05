Department of Homeland Security conducting 4-location operation in Aurora, Denver

The Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday morning in what CBS Colorado has learned is a four-location operation in the cities of Aurora and Denver. One of the locations included 12th Avenue and Dallas Street, the site of The Edge at Lowry apartments that have been at the center of concern in Aurora.

The City of Aurora is in the process of closing that apartment complex after a municipal judge granted an emergency order. The property has been deemed a criminal nuisance due to persistent violent incidents including TdA gang activity and violent behavior.

Other locations included in the DHS operations are at 14th and Potomac, 15483 East 13th Avenue which is the Whispering Pines apartment complex in Aurora, as well as the Cedar Run apartments at Oneida and Leetsdale in Denver.

Authorities had blocked off several roads surrounding the locations.

The DEA released a video early Wednesday morning of agents serving a search warrant in support of the operations.

Last month, CBS Colorado learned that the Denver metro area was included in the stepped-up immigration arrest operations that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been conducting under the Trump administration.

During an October 2024 campaign rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, President Donald Trump promised to enact what he called "Operation Aurora." Aurora made national news in August 2024 when a video that went viral showed men carrying weapons and allegedly terrorizing residents at The Edge at Lowry apartments. The word that the criminal Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, had taken over apartment buildings made Aurora ground zero for the national debate over border security.

