Department of Homeland Security conducting 4-location operation in Aurora, Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday morning in what CBS Colorado has learned is a four-location operation in the cities of Aurora and Denver. One of the locations included 12th Avenue and Dallas Street, the site of The Edge at Lowry apartments that have been at the center of concern in Aurora. 

dea-dhs-operation.jpg
DEA served a search warrant in support of Department of Homeland Security operations in Aurora.  DEA

The City of Aurora is in the process of closing that apartment complex after a municipal judge granted an emergency order. The property has been deemed a criminal nuisance due to persistent violent incidents including TdA gang activity and violent behavior.

dallas-street-crime-10pkg-transfer-frame-2184.jpg
  The Edge at Lowry apartment complex at 12th and Dallas in Aurora. CBS

Other locations included in the DHS operations are at 14th and Potomac, 15483 East 13th Avenue which is the Whispering Pines apartment complex in Aurora, as well as the Cedar Run apartments at Oneida and Leetsdale in Denver. 

leetsdale-and-oneida.jpg
 The Cedar Run apartments at Oneida and Leetsdale in Denver.  CBS

Authorities had blocked off several roads surrounding the locations. 

whispering-pines-aurora.jpg
The Whispering Pines apartments in Aurora.  CBS

The DEA released a video early Wednesday morning of agents serving a search warrant in support of the operations.

Last month, CBS Colorado learned that the Denver metro area was included in the stepped-up immigration arrest operations that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been conducting under the Trump administration

During an October 2024 campaign rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, President Donald Trump promised to enact what he called "Operation Aurora." Aurora made national news in August 2024 when a video that went viral showed men carrying weapons and allegedly terrorizing residents at The Edge at Lowry apartments. The word that the criminal Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, had taken over apartment buildings made Aurora ground zero for the national debate over border security.

Republican Presidential Nominee Former President Trump Holds Rally In Aurora, Colorado
AURORA, COLORADO - OCTOBER 11: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on October 11, 2024 in Aurora, Colorado. Trump is campaigning in key states ahead of the November 5 presidential election. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

