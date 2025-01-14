Troubled apartment complex in Aurora to close next month after TdA gang activity, Colorado judge grants emergency order

Charges filed against nine people after violent kidnapping at Colorado apartment complex

The City of Aurora is moving forward with plans to close The Edge at Lowry apartment complex at 12th and Dallas. Last week, a municipal judge granted an emergency order to close the complex.

The property has been deemed a criminal nuisance due to persistent violent incidents. The emergency order says the complex is an "immediate threat to public safety."

Aurora City Attorney Pete Schulte says a full closure of the property is expected by mid-February. Schulte says the closure timeline has been in the works since early December, giving nonprofit organizations and local agencies time to prepare support for affected tenants.

The city is working with a third-party company experienced in managing distressed properties to evaluate tenant status and ensure lawful residents receive appropriate assistance.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain says mismanagement has driven many of the issues plaguing the property, which include TdA gang activity and violent behavior.

In 2024, APD had 382 calls for service at the property.

"We have effectively, proactively and aggressively gone into that location and worked on the crime issues in and around there. But to be quite frank with you, it's not enough," said Chamberlain.

Jessica Prosser, Director of Housing and Community Services, says the city plans to have the contracted management company begin its evaluation within a week. This process will include identifying lawful tenants, removing squatters, and ensuring resources are available to those displaced.

"They'll be going door to door to understand who's living there, what their situation is,"

Prosser said. The county will offer support with partner agencies. "They will be evaluating whether financial assistance can be provided depending on that individual family. They're really focused on families."

Code compliance efforts will continue to monitor and address any remaining violations on the property, and the police department will maintain an increased presence to keep residents safe through the transition.