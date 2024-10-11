Donald Trump promises in Colorado rally to enact what he calls "Operation Aurora" if elected

Donald Trump promises to enact what he calls "Operation Aurora" in Colorado rally

Former President Donald Trump said on Friday that if he were reelected he would enact what he called "Operation Aurora" to target illegal immigrants in Colorado and across the country. He made the announcement in an afternoon rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, on October 11, 2024. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images



Aurora made national news in August when video that went viral captured armed men at The Edge at Lowry apartments. The word that a criminal gang from Aurora had taken over buildings made Aurora ground zero for the national debate over border security. Those apartments are not near where Trump spoke on Friday.

"I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered. These towns have been conquered. Explain that to your governor; he doesn't have a clue they've been conquered. And we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them out of our country," Trump said.

After the speech Gov. Jared Polis, who was the subject of a lot of criticism by Trump, said, "Coloradans like myself love Aurora, love Colorado and love the United States of America, and I am deeply disappointed that a candidate for the highest office in the land is willing to tarnish and attack the very people who would be his constituents."