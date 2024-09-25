All 6 armed men in viral Aurora apartment video are now known, police in Colorado say

All six suspects recorded in a viral clip terrorizing an Aurora apartment building have been positively identified by investigators, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

Aurora Police

CBS News Colorado previously reported suspects Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, Niefred Jose Serpa-Acosta, 20, and Naudi Lopez Fernandez, 21, were known to police and had warrants for their arrests. Lopez Fernandez remains the first and sole suspect in custody related to the investigation at apartments near 12th Avenue and Dallas Street.

According to the police department's update, "Since last week's news conference, investigators have positively identified the three remaining suspects featured in the video. Arrest warrants for two of those three are being written and will soon be submitted to the Arapahoe District Court. Investigators are building additional facts about the third remaining suspect in anticipation that a warrant for his arrest will be filed in the future."

In the same release, APD said it would not yet identify the three newly identified suspects or their charges. The suspects who are known face charges for first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm.

It's confirmed by the police department that victim Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo, 25, was shot and killed in the area of the apartments roughly 10 minutes after the suspects were recorded in the area. However, the known suspects don't currently face charges related to homicide at this time.

The Aurora Police Department says there's currently no evidence showing the suspects are tied to a gang from Venezuela. Still, Police Chief Todd Chamberlain doesn't deny the presence of gangs in Aurora, but he previously said the city has not been "taken over" by any gang.

Anyone with any information about the case can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

"This investigation is and has been of great interest to the community and the media," Chamberlain said in the APD release. "Although the investigation is ongoing, we want to share what we can with the community to ensure the steady release of factual information as part of our dedication to transparency, public safety and, most importantly, community service."