Top DOJ official in Chicago Sunday to oversee immigration enforcement efforts, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A top Department of Justice official is in Chicago on Sunday to oversee immigration efforts by multiple agencies, according to officials.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, appointed by President Trump, will oversee the efforts of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshall Service, and federal prosecutors, two U.S. officials familiar with the operation told CBS News.

Bove said in a statement:

"This morning, I had the privilege of observing brave men and women of the Department deploying in lockstep with DHS to address a national emergency arising from four years of failed immigration policy. In Chicago, and across the country, FBI, DEA, ATF, USMS, and federal prosecutors are working with DHS to secure the border, stop this invasion, and make America safe again. We will support everyone at the federal, state, and local levels who joins this critical mission to take back our communities. We will use all available tools to address obstruction and other unlawful impediments to our efforts to protect the homeland. Most importantly, we will not rest until the work is done."

Department officials also confirmed that border czar Tom Homan was embedded with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during the operation.

The FBI, in a statement, said:

The FBI, along with our Department of Justice partners, is assisting DHS and other federal law enforcement partners with their immigration enforcement efforts.

The Drug Enforcement Agency in Chicago shared in a post on X:

"The DEA, along with our @TheJusticeDept partners, is assisting @DHSgov and other federal law enforcement partners with their immigration enforcement efforts."

It's unclear where the locations are or what actions are planned to take place. However, ICE confirmed that it conducted immigration arrests in the city on Sunday, with assistance from the Justice Department law enforcement agencies that were recently given immigration powers.

Chicago police said the "department does not assist federal immigration authorities with enforcement action solely based on immigration status" and "does not document immigration status and does not share such information with federal authorities." That's in accordance with the City of Chicago's Municipal Code, which includes the Welcoming City Ordinance.

Bove's presence in Chicago comes after thousands protested against Trump's immigration policies in downtown Chicago on Saturday—calling on the Trump administration to end violence in Gaza and halt plans for deportations.

Some immigrant rights groups in the city have also filed a federal lawsuit against the administration Saturday, claiming the president's plans for immigration raids merely target the city over its sanctuary status and violate the U.S. Constitution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

