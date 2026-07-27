Denver wakes up to one of its warmest mornings on record

Denver did not cool down much following two consecutive days of record heat.

The temperature at Denver International Airport only dropped to 76 degrees between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. That was 15 degrees above the normal low of 61 degrees.

A view of Denver from the northwest on Monday morning CBS

For perspective, the warmest daily low ever recorded in Denver is 77 degrees, set on July 3, 1881. A low of 76 degrees would tie for the second warmest on record.

That ranking is not yet official, as Denver's daily low includes the entire calendar day (midnight to midnight). Therefore, if the temperature drops below 76 degrees before midnight on Monday, that lower temperature will become Monday's official low.

Even if that happens, it does not change how uncommonly warm the night was. Denver made it through the entire overnight period just one degree shy of the warmest daily low ever recorded in the city.

The warm night followed a historic weekend. Denver reached 101 degrees Saturday and 103 degrees Sunday, setting new daily record highs on both days.