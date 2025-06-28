Watch CBS News
What to know about Denver Pride 2025: When, where, events, safety, road closures

Preparations for Pride are underway for weekend festivities in Denver
Preparations for Pride are underway for weekend festivities in Denver 02:24

Denver PrideFest 2025 kicks off Saturday morning and runs through Sunday. The LGBTQ+ Pride event, celebrated throughout June and especially on the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York, is observed around the world.

Most other Pride events in Colorado already wrapped up earlier this month, but Denver's weekend events will bring a 5K, parade, "Gayborhood Market," wedding ceremonies, drag shows, comedy and live music performances, health and wellness events, and more.

The 5K goes from 9:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and organizers invite participants to "run, walk, roll, or sashay with was" from 14th Avenue through Cheesman Park and back.

Pride Parade 2023 in downtown Denver
Employees of Coors Brewing Company hold balloons that spell out PRIDE as they take part in the Denver Pride Parade on June 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The parade spanned 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center, where the celebrations continued on day two of Denver PrideFest. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Motorists should expect closures, delays, and detours on and around 14th Avenue in the area around Cheeseman Park, with police directing traffic.

Cheesman Park will be closed to vehicles during the 5K, so Regional Transportation District commuters can access routes 10 and 12 west of Corona Street or east of York Street.

There will be a drag show at Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, hosted by Jazmine James and DJ Markie.

Then the main event will be the Pride parade from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. 

denver-pride-parade-route-map.jpg
The route for the Denver PrideFest parade in 2025 has been shifted a few blocks north due to construction along Colfax Avenue. Denver Pride

The parade route will be changing this year due to construction for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project. Event organizers said this was for safety along the previous route and in an effort to make it more enjoyable for attendees.

The parade will step off from Franklin Street and 17th Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and go west along 17th Avenue to Lincoln Street, just a few blocks north of Civic Center Park, where there will be other events through 6 p.m.

Bus routes will also be impacted by Sunday's parade, including the following, according to RTD:  

  • Routes 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 44, 48, 52 
  • 83L (Civic Center is closed. Board the eastbound 83L on Broadway at 13th Avenue)
  • 16th Street FreeRide shuttle (Board the FreeRide on Cleveland and 16th Street)    

You can find a full schedule of events here

