Optimism abounds that Denver Pride will be joyful as ever despite diminished sponsorship funding

Denver hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country. But this year sponsorships for Denver Pride are down significantly.

The Center on Colfax says the funding drop is due to rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion budgets caused by national legislation. The Center says these cuts are putting critical services for the LGBTQ+ community at risk.

Fran and Anna Simon

Fran and Anna Simon were the first same-sex couple to be granted a civil union in Colorado in 2013 -- and the first to legally marry in Denver in 2014. The Denver couple is spreading a message of hope as Coloradans mark Pride this month.

"To me, Pride is embracing who you are and accepting everyone and celebrating all the diversity that we have in our community, said Anna Simon, "Including sexual orientation, including gender identity, that all of that makes a richer place to live."

Pride is one of the best times of the year, says Simon.

She and Fran Simon fought for years for legal recognition of their relationship, breathing a sigh of relief at the 2015 US Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage.

Fran and Anna Simon

A dilemma now-- and every June-- is who to march alongside for the Pride parade given all their friends and interests.

"Maybe especially in difficult times like now, Pride is super important and yea, we need to celebrate and be as loud and joyful as we ever are," Anna said.

Fran added, "Especially in this time with the corporate sponsors leaving, I think it's more important that we be out there."

One motivator, says the couple, is the young people for whom this will be the first time ever attending Pride.

"When I was first coming out, it was huge for me, I mean it's life saving for people to be in an environment, even if just for part of one day where they feel like they can be completely who they are," said Anna.

Fran Simon has lots of practice fighting misperceptions these days and trying to find connections to people with diverse views, saying, "I always try to find common ground, and that we have a lot more in common than we have differences. So and then we can talk about parenthood or whatever."

CBS

Finding common ground, say the Simon's, is especially important in 2025.

"I am optimistic that we're going to have a huge turnout this year, people are needing community in a way that they may not always, and this is a great way to have community and be uplifted," said Anna Simon.

CBS Colorado is excited to take part in Pride this year. The celebration takes place the weekend of June 28th and 29th. With a new parade step off this year at 17th and Franklin, due to the construction along Colfax of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).