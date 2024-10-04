Colorado leaders break ground for Bus Rapid Transit project on East Colfax, first of its kind in Denver

Colorado leaders break ground for Bus Rapid Transit project on East Colfax, first of its kind in Den

Colorado leaders attended a groundbreaking Friday morning to celebrate the construction of Denver's first Bus Rapid Transit project. This will change how a bus operates on East Colfax Avenue, making it faster and more reliable.

The speakers at Friday's groundbreaking included:

Amy Ford, Executive Director, DOTI

Debra Johnson, CEO and General Manager, RTD

Veronica Vanterpool, Deputy Administrator, FTA

Senator John Hickenlooper

Jessica Myklebust, Regional Transportation Director, District 1, CDOT

Mayor Mike Coffman, City of Aurora

Doug Rex, Executive Director, DRCOG

Councilmembers Chris Hinds, District 10, Darrell Watson, District 9, Amanda Sawyer, District 5 and Parady (District 8)

Frank Locantore, Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District

Each speaker spoke on the importance of this project. East Colfax Avenue is one of Denver's most historic streets and also the busiest transit corridor in Denver. The routes carry nearly 20,000 passengers a day.

With the addition of this new bus project, it will reduce transit travel time by up to 30 minutes. It is also expected to provide reliable access to more than 250,000 jobs along the corridor.

The project will also enhance the pedestrian experience by adding more trees, lighting, improved sidewalks, and transit stops.

The 8.6-mile BRT line will improve the experience for transit riders with several miles of dedicated bus-only lanes, traffic lights that will automatically turn green for buses, and faster, more friendly boarding. Some 22,000 riders use the two current Colfax Avenue bus routes each weekday. The BRT is expected to shorten their trip by about 15 minutes each way.

With a bus arriving every four minutes on weekdays and service provided 24 hours a day, riders will be given new options for getting to key destinations, including downtown Denver, a major high school, 14 residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, medical campuses, historic Aurora, and RTD's 'R' Line light rail.

"This is a faster and more convenient connection for transit riders," Veronica Vanderpool, Deputy Administrator, FTA. "This is a great way for people to connect to many things. Healthcare institutions. Universities. Schools. Businesses downtown."

Colorado leaders say that even though businesses will be impacted by construction, they have a plan in place to help them. There is a new program called We Back the Fax. This means customers should not have an issue getting to the businesses they enjoy, and Colorado leaders will continue to back up these businesses.

Mobility is expected to begin on Monday. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has committed $150 million toward the $280 million transit improvement project. Other funding sources include $88 million from Denver, including $55 million from the Elevate Denver Bond, $28.4 million from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, and $14 million from the City of Aurora.