Denver police say their policies around protest management have evolved: "Some tools we have just taken offline"

Denver city leaders and protesters speak about the tense exchanges on Tuesday

Denver police now say officers arrested 18 people during protests near downtown on Tuesday over immigration enforcement. Things started peacefully at the Colorado State Capitol. At one point, protesters attempted to walk onto Interstate 25, and it was then that the arrests occurred.

Organizers spoke out against ongoing immigration raids across the country and in support of protests in Los Angeles.

With additional protests expected in the coming days, law enforcement officials are urging calm while promising to listen.

They say policies around protest management have evolved -- since 2020 -- but they want to continue to work on rebuilding trust with the public.

What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly escalated Tuesday night. Protesters marched through downtown, temporarily blocking traffic and clashing with police.

Video from a protester who goes by the name ABizzy shows the moment law enforcement launched pepper balls into the crowd.

"There's always the ones that want to be extreme, but for the most part, I think people's hearts are here in peace," ABizzy said.

"The smoke that people saw was just that -- it has no irritant at all. And that's the first thing that we do after issuing a number of warnings," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

Denver police say they made several arrests, citing assault and disobedience to lawful orders. At one point, some demonstrators threw rocks at officers. One demonstrator even slashed a tire.

But unlike the protests of 2020, the department says it is now more focused on de-escalation.

"We're not indiscriminately using tear gas. ... Some tools we have just taken offline because they're not safe in those environments. I think we are much more tolerant of unplanned or unpermitted demonstrations," said Thomas.

"A lot of the police here are kind of in an uncomfortable situation -- they're just responding to what they have to."

Only a handful of protesters engaged in violent demonstrations.

Community organizer Tim Hernández emphasized that the point of Tuesday's protest was to stand in solidarity with Los Angeles and reject the deployment of military law enforcement against immigrant communities.

"I think the point of any protest is to be heard, and I think when folks are not heard by their leaders or policymakers, there are consequences to the way folks choose to handle that," said Hernández.

Despite the tension, Denver's police chief says he understands why people want to exercise their First Amendment rights.

"We don't think that what is going on in this country is right, and so we encourage people to protest -- and we will do all that we can to make sure it is safe," Thomas said.

Raquel Lane-Arellano, communications manager from the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, shared a statement with CBS Colorado:

"We organized this emergency protest to stand in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles and to reject the Trump administration's violent deployment of military and law enforcement against immigrant communities. This is about more than one city-this is about defending our families, our freedoms, and our future. When those in power spread lies about immigrants to justify fear and violence, we must rise together to protect the dignity and safety of all people. Colorado showed up because we believe in a country rooted in justice, not intimidation."

On Saturday, June 14, the No Kings Rally in Denver will be part of a nationwide mass protest against President Donald Trump and his administration, with a handful of smaller protests planned across the state. Police say they are hoping for peaceful demonstrations but are prepared either way.