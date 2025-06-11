Denver police arrest several marchers during demonstration calling for end to ICE raids

Several people arrested in demonstrations against ICE in downtown Denver

Denver police arrested several people during Tuesday's demonstration against ICE raids in downtown Denver after an early evening protest at the Colorado State Capitol. According to the Denver Police Department, 17 people were arrested.

Denver police arrested several demonstrators during a march against ICE raids in downtown Denver Tuesday night. CBS

The Denver Police Department confirmed several people were arrested on Tuesday night; three people were arrested for graffiti, one for interference with police authority, one for unlawful throwing of projectiles and failure to obey a lawful order, seven people for obstruction of streets and failure to obey a lawful order, two for obstruction of streets, failure to obey a lawful order and interference with police authority, one for second-degree assault, and two for second-degree assault to a peace officer.

Denver police confirmed with CBS News Colorado that officers deployed smoke and pepper balls to disperse crowds that were blocking roadways. The Denver Police Department stated, "...pepper balls are typically fired at the ground as a means of deploying the powdered substance into an area."

A large crowd was seen reacting to smoke in the air near 20th Street and Little Raven Street in Denver on Tuesday night.

Police also blocked the entrance to Interstate 25 at Broadway so marchers couldn't enter, and there was another large police presence at Market Street and 20th.

Several people were arrested during demonstrations in downtown Denver on Tuesday night. CBS

Break-off groups from an earlier peaceful protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement grew more chaotic as the night went on. Denver police told CBS News that rocks and bottles were thrown at officers near Coors Field.

Similar confrontations have been happening in several other cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles. Protests and marches have been going on there for days as demonstrators have been clashing with police. Many protests -- including in Texas, in Chicago, and now in Denver -- have come about in response to the situation in California.