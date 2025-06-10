Denver police confront marchers upset with ICE in chaotic exchanges downtown, block group from accessing I-25

Police in Denver responded in full force on Tuesday night to marches downtown after an early evening protest at the Colorado State Capitol.

CBS

Video captured near the intersection of 20th Street and Little Raven Street in Denver showed a large crowd of demonstrators and smoke just before 10 p.m. At one point in the video, a marcher threw an object that looked to be a pepper ball back at police.

At least one person was detained on Tuesday night.

Police also blocked the entrance to Interstate 25 at Broadway so marchers couldn't enter, and there was another large police presence at Market Street and 20th.

Break-off groups from an earlier peaceful protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement grew more chaotic as the night went on. Denver police told CBS Colorado rocks and bottles were thrown at officers near Coors Field.

Some video was circulating online showing smoke. CBS Colorado contacted police to find out what it was. Their final report is not available so it's not known what was used, but they confirmed to CBS Colorado that no tear gas had been used.

Similar confrontations have been happening in several other cities across the country, including Los Angeles. Protests and marches have been going on there for days as demonstrators have been clashing with police. Many protests -- including in Texas, in Chicago, and now in Denver -- have come about in response to the situation in California.