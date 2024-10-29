Watch CBS News
Suspect pleads guilty to Denver's City Park MLK Jr. statue damage, theft

One of the suspects in the theft of bronze artwork on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park has pleaded guilty. Robert Duran pleaded guilty to criminal mischief on Oct. 25.

The MLK Jr. statue in Denver's City Park was vandalized overnight.  Dr. Howard at MLK Commission

Duran received a deferred sentence and was ordered to pay $69,900.

The MLK Jr. statue in City Park was found vandalized on Feb. 21. Several bronze pieces were missing from the statue, including a plaque that weighs at least 200 pounds and a pair of torches. 

Robert Duran Denver Police

Work began immediately to repair and replace the items stolen from Denver's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" monument in Denver's City ParkArtist Ed Dwight confirmed earlier this month with CBS News Colorado that the statue had been restored to its original condition.

Herman Duran Denver Police

According to court documents the second suspect, Herman Duran, is scheduled to appear in Denver District Court on Nov. 7.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

