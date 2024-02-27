Stolen items have been recovered from Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver

The stolen sculptures from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument at Denver's City Park have been recovered by the Denver Police Department. Dr. Vern L. Howard, chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, told CBS Colorado on Tuesday afternoon that the large bronze sculpture, the church angel, and the unity torch were all recovered were recovered last Friday. Denver police confirmed the news later in the afternoon.

The MLK Jr. statue in Denver's City Park was vandalized overnight. Dr. Howard at MLK Commission

Howard says the items have been returned to Edward Dwight, who was the artist who designed the monument, which is titled "I have a Dream." It is not known the condition of the items.

Dwight said last week that he has created 132 Black memorials around the country and to date a quarter of them have been vandalized. He said the piece that was stolen weighs at least 200 pounds.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument in Denver's City Park was discovered to be vandalized in the early morning hours of Feb. 21. Remaining in the damage was a gaping hole that used to feature the stolen bronze sculpture.

Denver police said the bias-motivated crime unit is assisting with the investigation. Staff from the Denver Department of Parks & Recreation are viewing surveillance video from a camera on the City Park pavilion in hopes of catching the vandals in action.

Even with the items recovered, Howard says they will continue with fundraising efforts for lighting and security.