1 arrested, accused in MLK Jr. statue damage in City Park, Denver police search for another suspect

One of the suspects wanted in the theft of bronze artwork on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park has turned himself in and the search continues for a second suspect. Robert Duran, 47, turned himself in to the Denver Police Department on Feb. 29.

The MLK Jr. statue in Denver's City Park was vandalized overnight. Dr. Howard at MLK Commission

The MLK Jr. was found vandalized on Feb. 21. The statue in City Park holds great significance as it is the place where the Marade steps off each year for MLK Jr. Day. Several bronze pieces were missing from the statue, including a plaque that weighs at least 200 pounds and a pair of torches. The plaque that was stolen depicted African American participation in U.S. wars.

Robert Duran Denver Police

Police said the investigation revealed that Robert Duran assisted with the damaging of one of the stolen metal pieces. He was arrested for investigation of criminal mischief ($20,000-$99,000). The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.

Work will start right away to repair and replace the items stolen from Denver's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I Have a Dream" monument in Denver's City Park. Artist Ed Dwight is looking at the extensive damage to pieces ripped away from it by thieves and planning repairs.

Herman Duran Denver Police

The Denver Police Department is still looking for Herman Duran who has been identified as the other suspect in the case. Investigators said the two men are not related despite having the same last name.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism to the statue or the whereabouts of Herman Duran is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.