Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb reacts to MLK Jr. statue damage in City Park

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb visited the Martin Luther King Jr. statue that was targeted by vandals. The statue in City Park holds great significance as it is the place where the Marade steps off each year for MLK Jr. Day.

Webb and former First Lady of Denver and state lawmaker Wilma Webb visited the vandalized statue on Thursday afternoon. The vandalism was noticed early Wednesday morning.

Several bronze pieces were missing from the statue, including a plaque that weighs at least 200 pounds and a pair of torches. The plaque that was stolen depicted African American participation in U.S. wars.

Wilma Webb helped raise money for the monument to be commissioned. She said it is worth the price to restore the statue.

"Whatever the cost may be, there's been an estimated $100,000 cost to restore it to the admiration for which it had been. So I'm asking all people, who really do believe in the dream of MLK Junior," said Wilma Webb.

Denver police are investigating and examining surveillance video from the City Park Pavilion.

The artist who created the statue, Edward Dwight, joined the Webbs, along with Dr. Vern Howard with the MLK Jr. Holiday Colorado Commission.

Dwight makes his home in the Denver metro area. He said the molds for the plaques no longer exist. Dwight also believes the vandalism was a calculated crime.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism to the statue is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.