Ground stop at Denver International Airport ordered due to sporadic winds

Thunderstorms are moving near Denver International Airport, and that has prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a ground stop.

The order was set to be in effect until 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday, and it was affecting departures to Denver's airport.

The thunderstorms are bringing gusty outflows. These storms are not bringing dangerous precipitation like hail or heavy rainshowers.

The uneven weather conditions also led the FAA to order a ground delay until 7:59 p.m.