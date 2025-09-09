Watch CBS News
Ground stop at Denver International Airport ordered due to sporadic winds

Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Thunderstorms are moving near Denver International Airport, and that has prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a ground stop.

The order was set to be in effect until 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday, and it was affecting departures to Denver's airport.

The thunderstorms are bringing gusty outflows. These storms are not bringing dangerous precipitation like hail or heavy rainshowers.

The uneven weather conditions also led the FAA to order a ground delay until 7:59 p.m.

