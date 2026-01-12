Denver Broncos host three Make-A-Wish kids

Dec. 14 was an unforgettable Sunday at Mile High in Denver. Not just because the Broncos beat the Packers, but because three extraordinary kids who are Make-A-Wish recipients were there with their families. Two kids got to watch their favorite NFL team, and one took part in what many people consider the best halftime show of the season: mutton busting.

Sixteen-year-old John hails from Alabama. Since birth, he's been battling a genetic disorder. He became a Broncos fan in 2017 because of his all-time favorite player, Demaryius Thomas.

"It was really cool seeing them up close. They're all massive. It's just really awesome," John Ward said. "I love this team."

CBS

Crystal Ward said her son John has been wanting to do this for a long time.

"My child has been through so much since he was pretty much a baby. Two years ago he had to go through really hard surgery. Just seeing how he went through that, honeslty, I couldn't be prouder as his mom," Ward said. "They made a memory for my son that I will never forget, and I know he will never forget."

At just 10 years old, Booker is fighting cancer. As a Nebraska resident, the Broncos aren't too far away and seeing them in person was just as exciting as he imagined.

"It was amazing. Just seeing all these players is cool," Booker Vlasin said.

Booker became a Broncos fan because of his dad. The Broncos were dad's team, so they became Booker's team.

"It was pretty cool for me because I've been a Broncos fan forever," Matthew Vlasin said. "But it's just been really fun to watch the kids enjoy it, especially after some of the stuff Booker's had to go through."

At halftime, four-year-old Bryggs was the star of the show, taking part in mutton busting. Bryggs has already beaten cancer, so taking on sheep? That's no big deal.

CBS

"It's everything. Everything he's been through and everything he's done, words can't describe. The fact that he can come out here and do this after everything he's been through means everything," Cody Fiske, Bryggs' father, said.

The Make-A-Wish organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children who are battling critical illnesses.