Demaryius Thomas gets inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame Sunday. It's a day Courtland Sutton "has been waiting for."

One of the Broncos' best wide receivers to ever take the field, Demaryius Thomas, will be honored in front of the home crowd this Sunday in Denver.

"D.T.," as many called him, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 33 from what is believed to have been a seizure.

Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a reception at Mile High on September 19, 2010. The Broncos defeated the Seahawks 31-14. Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

Thomas ranks second in franchise history in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was enshrined in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

"One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit," said owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner of the Ring of Fame honor. "While we wish 'D.T.' was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend."

It will likely be an emotional day at Empower Field at Mile High. Courtland Sutton is one of the few current players who were on the Broncos roster when Thomas was still playing and shared what D.T. means to him.

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos kneels next to the numbers 88, painted on the sideline in remembrance of former Denver Bronco, Demaryius Thomas, against the Detroit Lions after an NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

"He means the world to me, and I have been waiting for this day, of him getting his recognition from this organization, because of all the things that he's done," said Sutton. "The small amount of time that I was able to spend with him was some of the most impactful time that I've had being a Denver Bronco, just the man he was, beyond a football player, just the man he was. He carried himself in such a way that you can only aspire to be able to be talked about in the likes that he's talked about."

Thomas will be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame as the team honors the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl 50 win.

Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas (88) in action, catching touchdown pass by QB Tim Tebow with 2:08 left in fourth quarter vs Chicago Bears at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. This TD drive helped lead the Broncos to a come-from-behind win in overtime. Denver, CO 12/11/2011 Peter Read Miller /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The ceremony is part of alumni weekend. The Broncos are bringing back many of the greats from the Super Bowl 50 roster, including Peyton Manning and DeMarcus Ware.

A private reception including Thomas' family members and the Super Bowl 50 team will take place on Saturday night. Thomas's Ring of Fame pillar will be unveiled before the game on Sunday. During halftime, the team will be honored and Thomas's name will be unveiled on the Level 5 facade of the stadium.