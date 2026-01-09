Colorado Avalanche fulfills Make-A-Wish dream for teen from Steamboat Springs

A Colorado teen says that meeting the Avalanche is better than going to Hawaii. That's why he picked it as his dream for Make-A-Wish.

Fourteen-year-old Stanley from Steamboat Springs watched practice at Ball Arena on Thursday and had a meet-and-greet with the players. He is currently being treated for a brain tumor, but that does not stop him from playing with a youth hockey team.

CBS

He says his favorite player is Avs Captain Gabriel Landeskog, who inspired him to keep doing what he loves.

Landeskog was sidelined with a devastating knee injury after the Avs won the Stanley Cup in 2022. He returned to the ice in April to a full house of fans.

"He was out for three years, like I was out for last season, and it's like same scenarios. And it really inspired me to come back and play hockey," Stanley shared.

Make-A-Wish is a foundation that helps fulfill the wishes of children facing critical illnesses. The experiences are more than gifts; the act of making their wishes come true can give children strength and hope.

CBS

As part of his wish, Stanley was introduced during last night's home game and got to ride the Zamboni. He cheered on his favorite team as they beat Ottawa in their seventh straight victory over the Senators.

Landeskog also signed a jersey encouraging him to stay strong.