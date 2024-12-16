Mutton bustin' competition entertains the Broncos crowd at halftime in Denver

Mutton bustin' entertains Broncos fans at halftime of game against the Colts

A rodeo tradition was featured at halftime of the Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

CBS

Mutton bustin' is usually featured at rodeo intermissions at events like the National Western Stock Show in Denver. Kids who are usually around age 6 and who weigh less than 55 pounds don helmets and ride on a sheep for as long as they can.

CBS

Some kids on Sunday fell pretty quickly as soon as the sheep started running, but the kids got right back up after falling to the grass.

For fans who couldn't get enough of the mutton bustin', there will be plenty more of it coming up at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo next month. There will be two events exclusively featuring mutton bustin' (Jan. 13 and 16) and it will also be sprinkled in among the various National Western rodeo events. Learn more on a special section of the National Western website.