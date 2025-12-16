Bo Nix takes his "overdogs" comment after Broncos win and runs with it, sells shirts to benefit Denver homeless

The Denver Broncos came into Sunday's home game against the Green Bay Packers as underdogs. What they did in that game, however, might result in them being favored through the end of the regular season. The Broncos defeated Green Bay by a score of 34-26.

Most of the players on the team didn't voice terribly strong objections to the disrespect they were getting in the national sports media last week. Instead, they let their play do the talking.

After Sunday's win, CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Broncos quarterback Bo Nix about being listed as an underdog, despite coming into the game with 10 straight wins and the game being at Empower Field at Mile High.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos walks on the field after the 34-26 win against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 14, 2025. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

"Bo congratulations, what a game. You guys came in winners of 10 straight, now 11, but you were the underdogs," Wolfson said. "What did this team show against a really difficult Packers team?"

"That we're the overdogs," Nix said with a chuckle.

Nix, who threw for four touchdowns and 305 yards in Week 15, is now turning his "overdogs" comment into a good cause. He posted on social media saying he is partnering with the Denver Rescue Mission to sell T-shirts and sweatshirts with his signature that say:

OVER

DOGS

Other shirts and sweats also on sale show his face with the usual eye black and his pads on, and they say "OVERDOGS."

All proceeds go to benefit the Denver Rescue Mission to help the homeless.

Nix says the goal of the limited-edition apparel sale is to "help some of the biggest underdogs in our city feel like overdogs this Christmas and beyond."

The clothes can be purchased at shopbonix.com.