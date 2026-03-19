Thermometer hits 84, Denver breaks a 119-year-old temperature record

Our heat wave is surging over the Rocky Mountains, and Denver has just broken a 119-year-old record high. The old record high temperature for March 19 was 81 degrees set in 1907. The Mile High City has broken that record with an official temperature of 84 at the National Weather Service monitoring station at Denver International Airport.

Two more record highs may bite the dust this week before our heat wave comes to an end. Friday's record high is 80 degrees and our First Alert Forecast calls for a high in the middle 80s. If we make it there, it not only breaks the daily record high but also smashes the all-time record high for the month of March, which is 84 degrees.

Paddleboarders gathered at the beach at Chatfield State Park in hot Colorado temperatures on Thursday. CBS

Saturday will be the hottest day of the multi-day stretch with a forecasted high in the upper 80s. The record for Saturday is 78 degrees, last set in 1995.

The prolonged heat wave is being caused by a slow moving, intense high-pressure dome. Ridges of this magnitude can be enhanced by La Niña, sometimes creating stagnant period of record high temperatures as sinking air compresses and increases heat.