Colorado heat wave builds with Red Flag Warnings Wednesday, records in sight

An unseasonably intense heat wave is building across Colorado, and the focus isn't only on the temperatures, but the fire danger that comes with it.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect on Wednesday across parts of the Front Range, Denver metro, and eastern plains as a combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and extremely low humidity creates critical fire weather conditions.

Winds in the Denver metro will gust around 35 mph through the afternoon, with higher gusts for the Cheyenne Ridge and the foothills communities.

CBS

Wednesday marks the beginning of the heat wave.

A strong ridge of high pressure, essentially a "heat dome", is settling over the western U.S., pushing temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above average for mid-March.

CBS

Across Colorado, temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s in many areas, with record-breaking temperatures likely through the weekend.

CBS

Wednesday's highs in the Denver metro will warm into the low 80s with more heat building through Saturday.

CBS

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are all forecast to be record-breaking afternoons. Not only are we forecast to break daily records, but Denver will likely break an all-time March record. The warmest temperature to date in March is 84 degrees.