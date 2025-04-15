Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver still weeks away from average last snow and freeze

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Warmer with a few sprinkles before next chance for Front Range snow
Warmer with a few sprinkles before next chance for Front Range snow 03:36

I recently saw garden flowers on sale at the grocery store in Denver, and with temperatures in the 70s for the next few days, I figured it is a good time to remind you that more snow and freezing temperatures are on the way.

It has been a pretty typical April so far across Colorado. High temperatures have been as low as 38 degrees and as warm as 86 degrees.

The same trend with low temperatures is true; the coldest night got down to 26 degrees, while the warmest night stayed in the 50s.

last-freeze-last-snow.png
CBS

We are still about two weeks away from the average last snow in Denver and about three weeks away from the average last freeze. In fact, more rain, snow, and cold temperatures are expected later this week. Hold off on the garden!

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.