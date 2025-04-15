Denver still weeks away from average last snow and freeze

I recently saw garden flowers on sale at the grocery store in Denver, and with temperatures in the 70s for the next few days, I figured it is a good time to remind you that more snow and freezing temperatures are on the way.

It has been a pretty typical April so far across Colorado. High temperatures have been as low as 38 degrees and as warm as 86 degrees.

The same trend with low temperatures is true; the coldest night got down to 26 degrees, while the warmest night stayed in the 50s.

CBS

We are still about two weeks away from the average last snow in Denver and about three weeks away from the average last freeze. In fact, more rain, snow, and cold temperatures are expected later this week. Hold off on the garden!