Colorado to see rain and snow late week, Easter weekend could be snowy

Aside from a few stray sprinkles Tuesday and Wednesday night, it remains quite pleasant and mild across Colorado. Temperatures will surge to the 50s/60s in the high country and 70s across the Front Range on Wednesday. A rinse and repeat is on tap.

Things begin to get interesting on Thursday. Ahead of our next storm, winds will increase, and temperatures will remain above average.

Wind gusts up to 45 MPH on Thursday will aid rapid fire growth. For that reason, Fire Weather Watches have been issued and will be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings for the daytime on Thursday.

Phew, things get interesting Thursday night into Friday. For starters, a strong front will move through Thursday with plummeting temperatures in the afternoon. You'll feel it as the front passes. This is what sets the stage for our rain and snow to begin developing.

At this point, the more significant rain/snow looks confined to the high country and foothills. Travel impacts are expected for these areas, as roads are expected to become snow-covered.

April storms are messy, and the bulk of this storm is expected during the day on Friday, meaning two factors are at play: temperatures are marginal (generally mild), and the sun is at a more direct angle overhead. These factors will cause the snow to be wet and slushy, with melting ongoing during the event. I-70 will be a slushy, sloppy, and snow-covered mess throughout the day on Friday.

Snow will fall across the Denver metro area, with light accumulations possible on grass. Roads, however, will stay mostly wet due to the strong April sun angle, which helps melt snow on contact. Heavier snow bands may briefly coat roads, but the sun will clear them soon after as snowfall eases.

There is a big spread in snow totals at this point; 6"+ is a safe bet at this point in Evergreen and west to the tunnel.