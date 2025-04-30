Mansion in Texas that once belonged to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders up for sale
A mansion in Texas that Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders built and owned for many years is on the market. The home is for sale for $5.5 million.
It's located less than 40 miles north of Dallas in Prosper.
According to the real estate website Zillow, the iconic estate "awaits a stunning restoration." It has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on nearly 6 acres.
The mansion has a pool and basketball court inside, plus a home theater, fitness room and a bowling alley. There's even a barbershop.
The house includes a 14-bay garage with oversized bays for cars, yachts or RVs.
The estimated monthly mortgage is around $30,000.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Sanders sold the home to developers 11 years ago after having owned the home for more than a decade.