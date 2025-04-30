Watch CBS News
Sports

Mansion in Texas that once belonged to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders up for sale

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Texas mansion that Deion Sanders had built is up for sale
Texas mansion that Deion Sanders had built is up for sale 00:33

A mansion in Texas that Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders built and owned for many years is on the market. The home is for sale for $5.5 million.

house.jpg
Deion Sanders built this Texas home that is now up for sale. zillow

It's located less than 40 miles north of Dallas in Prosper.

According to the real estate website Zillow, the iconic estate "awaits a stunning restoration." It has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on nearly 6 acres.

The mansion has a pool and basketball court inside, plus a home theater, fitness room and a bowling alley. There's even a barbershop.

The house includes a 14-bay garage with oversized bays for cars, yachts or RVs.

The estimated monthly mortgage is around $30,000.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Sanders sold the home to developers 11 years ago after having owned the home for more than a decade.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.