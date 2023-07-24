Months after deadly fire, Ivy Crossing Apartments residents without air conditioning during heat wave

In April, there was a deadly fire at Denver's Ivy Crossing Apartments, where residents reported not hearing fire alarms and complained about a lack of communication from management.

Now, at least one woman is having that communication problem again. Her air conditioning has been broken for over a month, as Colorado deals with a heat wave. Despite her repeated calls, maintenance requests, and visits to the office, she has not gotten so much as an email or a callback, and no one has responded to diagnose the issue.

CBS

"I feel like I'm not being heard and it's not just me," said Angela Jones.

Thirty-four days, that's how long Ivy Crossing resident Angela Jones has been without air conditioning. In mid-June, her AC stopped working.

"I tried to put on my air, it was blowing hot," Jones said.

She put a maintenance request in, but no one responded.

"I waited about a week. I called," Jones said. She says she was told maintenance had "a long work list and over 12,000 emails."

Jones says she was told management would call her.

CBS

"Nobody's called me, so what I've done is now I start waking them up," Jones said.

Jones now calls or goes into the office daily. Despite being told someone would come last week, no one has.

"This is ridiculous. I'm paying for my air conditioner. I'm paying my rent. I'm paying my Xcel Energy," Jones said.

Over a month later, temperatures have approached triple digits.

"Miserable. You see me, I'm sweating. Sweating like a little pig," Jones said.

Jones has bought fans and bags of ice, stopped using her oven, and tried sleeping on the couch.

"I go to sleep, I'm sweating. I wake up in the morning, I'm getting ready for work, I'm sweating," Jones said.

She says the apartment told her she's not the only one without AC.

"If it's more than just me calling, calling, calling, putting in an emergency request, then it needs to be escalated," Jones said.

As the problem enters its second month, she feels out of options.

CBS

"August 3, rent is due again and this unit is almost uninhabitable," Jones said, "I need help."

There are over 1,000 units at Ivy Crossing Apartments, it's unclear how many are experiencing problems with their AC.

Real estate investment company Federal Capital Partners owns Ivy Crossing. CBS News Colorado reached out to them, and Ivy Crossing's main office for comment, and has not yet heard back.