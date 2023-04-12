Investigators say deadly Ivy Crossing Apartment fire was "human-caused" and "incendiary"

Investigators said the deadly Ivy Crossing Apartment fire that happened last weekend was "human-caused" and "incendiary in nature." Just before 4 a.m. April 8, flames tore through one of the apartment buildings, trapping some people inside.

One person was killed and nearly two dozen others are now displaced. Many of those who escaped said they didn't hear fire alarms and there weren't any fire extinguishers inside.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Investigators from South Metro Fire Rescue and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released the cause of the fire in a report. On March 1, another human-caused incendiary fire occurred within the same apartment complex. It is unknown if the fires from last weekend and last month are related.

Anyone with information related to how these fires started is asked to call 1-877-892-7766. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive up to a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to the identification of person(s) responsible for either fire.

CBS

Just a couple of months before the deadly fire at the Ivy Crossing Apartments, an inspection of the complex by the South Metro Fire Rescue revealed numerous fire code violations.

On Feb. 9, an inspector found the apartments did not have fire alarm systems, portable fire extinguishers were either expired or missing, and first-floor fire doors did not latch securely.