Colorado's Trail Ridge Road Memorial Day Weekend opening uncertain due to snowstorm

This week's snowstorm in Rocky Mountain National Park has put the Memorial Day Weekend target date of opening for Trail Ridge Road up in the air. According to RMNP, snow fell in the higher elevation areas of the park on Monday and Tuesday, bringing more than a foot of new snow on the ground at Rainbow Curve along Trail Ridge Road.

Snow continued in the area on Tuesday and more snow is in the extended forecast over the next several days at higher elevations in the park, according to RMNP officials.

Snow covered Rainbow Curve on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park on May 19, 2026. Rocky Mountain National Park

With the latest round of snow, along with more in the forecast for higher elevations in the park, RMNP officials said it is unknown when Trail Ridge Road will open to vehicles for through travel.

Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and at Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park.

The road closes for the season every fall for snow and ice and typically reopens on or around Memorial Day. Last year, it reopened for the season on May 30.

At its peak, Trail Ridge Road reaches about 12,180 feet, making it the highest continuous paved road in North America, and it connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake. Eleven miles of road is located at elevations above 11,500 feet, with few guard rails and no shoulders. It's not designed to be an all-season road, according to the NPS.

Rocky Mountain National Park was the fifth-most visited national park in the U.S. in 2024, with over 4.1 million visitors that year. Only Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Zion, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone saw more visitors.

Park visitors can go online or call 970-586-1222 for updates on the status of the road.