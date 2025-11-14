Trail Ridge Road closed for the season in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

Trail Ridge Road inside Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed to through travel for the winter season on Friday, Nov. 14. According to the National Park Service, Trail Ridge Road is closed on the east side of the park at Many Parks Curve and on the west side of the park at Colorado River Trailhead.

The road closes for the season every fall for snow and ice and typically reopens on or around Memorial Day. This year, it reopened for the season on May 30.

Trail Ridge Road closed for the season in Rocky Mountain National Park. Rocky Mountain National Park

At its peak, Trail Ridge Road reaches about 12,180 feet, making it the highest continuous paved road in North America, and it connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake. Eleven miles of road is located at elevations above 11,500 feet, few guard rails, and no shoulders. It's not designed to be an all-season road, according to the NPS.

Rocky Mountain National Park was the fifth-most visited national park in the U.S. in 2024, with over 4.1 million visitors that year. Only Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Zion, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone saw more visitors.

Trail Ridge Road on May 15, 2024 Rocky Mountain National Park

Park visitors can call 970-586-1206 for updates on the status of the road.

Those interested in taking a scenic drive inside the park this winter can choose other popular scenic driving destinations open this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Endovalley Road, Trail Ridge Road on the west side of RMNP from Grand Lake Entrance to the Colorado River Trailhead and Trail Ridge Road on the east side of RMNP to Hidden Valley and Many Parks Curve.