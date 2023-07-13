Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Summer sizzle and summer storms

By Dave Aguilera

Another hot one with severe storms out east
Another hot day is on the way for Colorado! The stagnant heat wave over most of the nation will deliver another 90 degree day for the Denver metro area along with a chance for a few late day showers or thunderstorms.

Highs across eastern Colorado will be zooming up into the 90s again! Mountain temps should top out in the 80s with 90s to 100 degrees on the Western Slope.

With the added heat the ozone levels for the Denver metro area and I-25 corridor has an Air Quality Alert thru 4 pm Thursday.

The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups and it is an action day where we are asked to drive and idle less.

There is a chance for a few high based windy thunderstorms over the Front Range and Denver metro area by afternoon and evening. 

Storms east of Denver over the eastern plains to the Kansas and Nebraska state lines could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Chances are marginal to slight in those areas.

Friday into the weekend will be cooler with a better chance for late day thunderstorms. If you are going to the Taylor Swift concert at Mile High there is a chance for passing showers or thunderstorms with temps in the 70s.

Dave Aguilera
