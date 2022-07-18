Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Record heat expected for Monday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

DENVER(CBS)-  A surge in our thermal July high pressure ridge will bring in intense heat to start the week.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

As a result, we have a Heat Advisory posted for Monday starting at 10am. Many areas in the advisory may reach 100 to 105 degrees.

heat-advisory.png
Credit: CBS4

The advisory also, includes the Grand Valley and Grand Junction in western parts of the state.

heat-advisory1.png
Credit: CBS4

All lower elevations of the state will surge into the 90s and 100s on Monday. Even the mountains will be unusually hot for this time of year.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

A few tips on staying safe in 90 to 100 degree temperatures include staying hydrated and do not leave pets or kids in a parked car.

fawd-details.png
Credit: CBS4

 The temperature in a parked car can rise 30 to 50 degrees hotter than the actual temperature outside.

