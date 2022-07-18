Colorado Weather: Record heat expected for Monday
DENVER(CBS)- A surge in our thermal July high pressure ridge will bring in intense heat to start the week.
As a result, we have a Heat Advisory posted for Monday starting at 10am. Many areas in the advisory may reach 100 to 105 degrees.
The advisory also, includes the Grand Valley and Grand Junction in western parts of the state.
All lower elevations of the state will surge into the 90s and 100s on Monday. Even the mountains will be unusually hot for this time of year.
A few tips on staying safe in 90 to 100 degree temperatures include staying hydrated and do not leave pets or kids in a parked car.
The temperature in a parked car can rise 30 to 50 degrees hotter than the actual temperature outside.
