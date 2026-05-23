Colorado tourism railroad postpones summer operations due drought conditions, wildfire concern

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (C&TS), originally scheduled to open its 2026 season on Saturday, announced earlier this week that it will postpone operations due to severe drought conditions and elevated wildfire danger across the region.

C&TS management held an emergency meeting and voted to postpone opening until June 9. Management will conduct a review on June 2 to determine if condition are safe to operate and keep that date for opening, the rail road stated in a press release.

"With deep respect for the land, forests, and communities where we operate, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad Commission made the difficult decision to delay the start of our season," said Mark Graybill, Colorado Commissioner of the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad Commission.

Guests holding reservations for affected departures have been contacted directly by the railroad's reservations department. Passengers were offered the choice of either a full refund or rebooking on a later departure date.

Railroad officials emphasized that the decision was made proactively in response to evolving regional conditions.

"This was a difficult decision because the railroad is vital to the Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico economies and our mission is to preserve and share this important part of history," said Eric Mason, CEO of the C&TS. "We are committed to operating responsibly and safely within the remarkable landscape we have called home since 1880. We thank our passengers for their understanding and hope they will visit us when we resume normal operations."

Another railroad tour, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, began operations in early May on schedule. The D&SNGR settled a federal lawsuit four years ago and agreed to pay $20 million in damages following the 416 Fire near Durango in 2018. While an investigation found the fire started near the railroad's tracks, the railroad denied and continues to deny that it caused the 416 Fire.

That railroad, which had traditionally run coal-fired steam locomotives throughout its 137-year history, began adding diesel fuel-powered locomotives to its rail yard in late 2018.