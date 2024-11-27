Watch CBS News
Colorado's pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm dropped feet of snow in the high country and slushy snow to Front Range

By Alex Lehnert

WINTER ALERTS

Steady snow in the high country created slick and snow-covered roads that made for slow travel on Wednesday morning, and as the snow clears throughout the day, sunshine will help improve road conditions. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will remain in place for the mountains and parts of the Front Range through the day Wednesday as snow gradually clears from North to South.

SNOW TOTALS

For those hoping to head up to the mountains after the holiday, sunshine and dry weather will return, leaving perfect conditions to take advantage of all the fresh new snow for our ski areas!

By Wednesday morning most Front Range neighborhoods reported 1-5" of snow, with the most into Castle Rock and Boulder.

OVERNIGHT LOWS

With temperatures dipping into the teens overnight, the mainly wet roads in the Denver metro area and across the Front Range may freeze, leading to some icy conditions by Thanksgiving morning.

THANKSGIVING HIGHS

Sunshine will return by Thursday afternoon; however, it will be a deceptive sun. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will only climb into the 30s, and cooler-than-average weather dominates through the weekend. 

