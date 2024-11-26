Colorado weather: Heavy mountain snow to impact Thanksgiving travel

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to cold and snow. A winter storm has moved into Colorado's mountains, bringing widespread snow, with 1 to 3 feet of accumulation possible by Wednesday afternoon. Rain will transition to snow overnight tonight for the Denver metro, Palmer Divide, and plains. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the majority of the northern, central, and southern mountains through Wednesday evening. If you are heading to the mountains, expect difficult travel. Heavy to moderate snow is expected to fall through the day on Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Tuesday night, but by Wednesday afternoon, the snow gradually clears. An Avalanche warning is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday for the West Elk Mountains, Southern Sawatch Ranch, and Monarch Pass. Heavy snowfall and strong winds will build thick slabs of snow on a very weak snowpack creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. this evening to 5 p.m. Wednesday for the south and west of the Denver metro area, in places like Jefferson and Douglas Counties above 6,000 feet, where total snow accumulation between 4 and 9 inches is expected. In the Denver area, it will be dry on Tuesday, with rain arriving Tuesday night. The rain will transition to slushy snow overnight into Wednesday morning with 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation in the city with 4 to 9 inches on the south and west side of the metro area. North and east of Denver a trace to 2 inches is possible. The snow will come to an end on Wednesday, but it will be followed by cold temperatures. Wednesday daytime highs will be in the 30s. Thanksgiving morning temperatures will only be in the teens with icy conditions likely and a daytime high of 36 degrees. Through the upcoming weekend, temperatures will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s.