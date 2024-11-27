See Colorado's snow totals from this week's powerful pre-Thanksgiving storm

Colorado's mountains picked up an impressive amount of snow with this week's storm. For some areas, accumulations of between a foot and 2 feet were measured on Wednesday.

Snow in Summit County on Wednesday CBS

If Thanksgiving holiday skiing is in your plans, you picked a great year to head up. Here are some of the snow totals at the resorts:

- Aspen Mountain, 27

- Monarch Mountain, 26

- Crested Butte, 25

- Powderhorn, 24

- A Basin 22

- Winter Park, 21

- Copper Mountain, 20

- Vail, 20

- Steamboat, 19

- Breckenridge 19

- Eldora, 17 - Keystone 15

Copper Mountain's snow totals are up to 100 inches for November, which is the largest snow amount accumulated by this time in the season in decades.

After the hot, dry October in Summit County, one Frisco resident said he's excited to see so much snow this month and happy about the fresh powder for ski areas.

"It made it seem like it was going to be a dry winter, but it gets the stoke levels up for hitting the mountain. More than one run, you know," he said.

Snow falls as a women jogs at City Park in Denver on Wednesday. The image was taken through the car window of the photographer. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lower elevations also had some healthy snow amounts. Officially, Denver only had a 3.3 inch total (out at Denver International Airport, where the city's official monitoring station is located), but a other parts of the Denver metro area saw anywhere from 3 to 6 inches:

- Boulder, 6.9

- Ward, 5

- Arvada, 4.1

- Denver International Airport, 3.3

- Genesee, 3

As a result of all the snow, an avalanche warning is in effect through Thursday for all of the Colorado backcountry areas in the northern and western mountains.

It is recommended to avoid backcountry skiing and snowboarding during this period of time.