See Colorado's snow totals from this week's powerful pre-Thanksgiving storm
Colorado's mountains picked up an impressive amount of snow with this week's storm. For some areas, accumulations of between a foot and 2 feet were measured on Wednesday.
If Thanksgiving holiday skiing is in your plans, you picked a great year to head up. Here are some of the snow totals at the resorts:
- Aspen Mountain, 27
- Monarch Mountain, 26
- Crested Butte, 25
- Powderhorn, 24
- A Basin 22
- Winter Park, 21
- Copper Mountain, 20
- Vail, 20
- Steamboat, 19
- Breckenridge 19
- Eldora, 17 - Keystone 15
Copper Mountain's snow totals are up to 100 inches for November, which is the largest snow amount accumulated by this time in the season in decades.
After the hot, dry October in Summit County, one Frisco resident said he's excited to see so much snow this month and happy about the fresh powder for ski areas.
"It made it seem like it was going to be a dry winter, but it gets the stoke levels up for hitting the mountain. More than one run, you know," he said.
Lower elevations also had some healthy snow amounts. Officially, Denver only had a 3.3 inch total (out at Denver International Airport, where the city's official monitoring station is located), but a other parts of the Denver metro area saw anywhere from 3 to 6 inches:
- Boulder, 6.9
- Ward, 5
- Arvada, 4.1
- Denver International Airport, 3.3
- Genesee, 3
As a result of all the snow, an avalanche warning is in effect through Thursday for all of the Colorado backcountry areas in the northern and western mountains.
It is recommended to avoid backcountry skiing and snowboarding during this period of time.