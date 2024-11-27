Snowstorm hits Colorado's high country, impacting I-70 traffic

A storm has brought heavy snow to the mountains and moved into the Denver metro area Wednesday morning. Don't be surprised if you wake up to snowflakes.

Summit County has already seen 18 inches as of about 8:30 a.m. Copper Mountain has about 20 inches.

Eisenhower Tunnel is open after a lengthy closure on Tuesday, but Interstate 70 still has heavy traffic between Georgetown and Silverthorne.

Thanksgiving travel and driving out to the slopes will be a challenge and, in places, could be dangerous.

For locals, though, this is nothing new.

"It's been non-stop. I've found it always snows a little more here in Frisco, so I'm always ready for the unexpected," one resident told us.

That woman commutes to Frisco to open her store on Main Street and says she's prepared for anything. The mindset you need in the mountains.

As the snow keeps falling and temperatures drop, we're headed for icy conditions. Unless it's absolutely necessary, avoid coming here. If you must -- take it slow.