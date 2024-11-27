Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowstorm hits Colorado's high country, impacting I-70 traffic

By Spencer Wilson

/ CBS Colorado

Watch team coverage of heavy snow pounding Colorado on Wednesday
Watch team coverage of heavy snow pounding Colorado on Wednesday 09:25

A storm has brought heavy snow to the mountains and moved into the Denver metro area Wednesday morning. Don't be surprised if you wake up to snowflakes.

Summit County has already seen 18 inches as of about 8:30 a.m. Copper Mountain has about 20 inches.

Eisenhower Tunnel is open after a lengthy closure on Tuesday, but Interstate 70 still has heavy traffic between Georgetown and Silverthorne.

Thanksgiving travel and driving out to the slopes will be a challenge and, in places, could be dangerous.

For locals, though, this is nothing new.

Colorado's mountains blanketed with snow that could total feet in some areas 01:52

"It's been non-stop. I've found it always snows a little more here in Frisco, so I'm always ready for the unexpected," one resident told us.

That woman commutes to Frisco to open her store on Main Street and says she's prepared for anything. The mindset you need in the mountains.

As the snow keeps falling and temperatures drop, we're headed for icy conditions. Unless it's absolutely necessary, avoid coming here. If you must -- take it slow.

Spencer Wilson
spencer-wilson-1.jpg

Spencer Wilson is CBS News Colorado's mountain newsroom reporter. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.