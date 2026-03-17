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Colorado state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer submits petitions to appear on GOP primary ballot for governor

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Colorado state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer has submitted her petitions to appear on the Republican primary ballot for governor. Kirkmeyer turned in the boxes of petitions to the Colorado Secretary of State on Monday. 

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Republican State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer announces her run for governor in Colorado.  CBS

Kirkmeyer launched her campaign in Fort Lupton last September. At that time, she said it's time for a course correction in Colorado.

Kirkmeyer is a former Weld County Commissioner and said she is also a person who works across the aisle.

Colorado hasn't elected a Republican governor in more than 20 years. 

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  Barb Kirkmeyer CBS

Kirkmeyer enters a crowded field with dozens of other candidates on the Republican ticket. 

On the Democratic side, the top two candidates are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

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