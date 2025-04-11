Sen. Michael Bennet announces campaign for governor of Colorado

Sen. Michael Bennet announced his campaign for governor of Colorado on Friday morning. The Democrat has been representing Colorado at the nation's capitol since 2009.

Sen. Michael Bennet CBS

"Colorado is the best state in the nation, and throughout our history, we have been an example of leadership for the rest of the country. But right now, we face significant challenges. Too many Coloradans struggle to afford to live here; our state's budget is in crisis; and, President Trump has waged an all-out assault on our values and economy," said Bennet in a statement. "I'm running for governor to build a brighter future in Colorado and give people a chance at a better life. The best solutions to our challenges will not come from Washington's broken politics. They will come from us. Together, we can make Colorado the best state to live, work, and raise a family, and provide the leadership and vision our country needs."

According to Bennet's campaign, several Colorado elected officials are endorsing Michael's campaign for governor and his vision for Colorado's future, including U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, Congressman Joe Neguse (CO-02), Congressman Jason Crow (CO-06), Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, former State Representative Wilma Webb, former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Colorado Senate President James Coleman, Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Julie McCluskie, and county commissioners from across the state.

Sen. Michael Bennet announced his run for governor of Colorado in City Park. CBS

Bennet was appointed to the Senate seat when then-Sen. Ken Salazar became Secretary of the Interior. Bennet had previously been superintendent of Denver Public Schools and chief of staff to then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper, who is now his counterpart in the U.S. Senate.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat from Boulder County, announced his run for governor in January. He is currently serving his second term as the state's attorney general. Colorado's gubernatorial election will take place in 2026.

Gov. Jared Polis has been in that role since he was first elected in 2019. Polis was re-elected to his second term in 2022 and has hit his term limit. Before he was elected to governor, Polis served five terms as the representative from Colorado's 2nd Congressional District from 2009-2019.

Bennet made an in-person announcement at City Park at 10 a.m. Friday.